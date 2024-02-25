China beat Korea to reach men’s final ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships

Busan: China withstood huge pressure from hosts South Korea to triumph in a full-set thriller here on Saturday, moving one win away from achieving its 11th straight men’s title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

In the semifinal clash which lasted over three hours, world No. 1 Fan Zhendong picked up two wins and saved China from the brink of defeat, while Wang Chuqin made amends for his opening loss with a straight-game victory in the decisive matchup, reports Xinhua.

Amid the loud cheers from the crowd at the full-packed Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Wang stepped up to the table first, facing off against Jang Woo-jin, the highest-ranked player in South Korea’s squad. IANS

Also Read: David Warner ruled out of New Zealand tour

Also Watch: