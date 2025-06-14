China dominate first day of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 Super Final

Xi'an: China's emerging artistic swimming talents displayed encouraging form at the FINA World Cup Super Final in Xi'an, as the home team pocketed three gold medals out of four on offer and one silver on the first competition day here on Friday.

Mexico won the fourth gold on offer on Friday with Diego Villalobos Carrillo winning in the men's solo technical, relegating China's 17-year-old Muye Guo to silver. Diego Villalobos Carrillo scored 225.0841 with an emotional routine while Muye Guo finished with 224.0400.

The Chinese team, featuring four reigning Paris Olympic champions alongside four young talents, delivered a highly impressive, choreographed routine inspired by the acclaimed Black Myth: Wukong video game, blending Chinese mythology with world-class artistic swimming techniques. Their performance earned 277.2258 points to win the gold. IANS

Also Read: Stuttgart Open: Engel’s historic run ends in straight-set loss to Auger-Aliassime

Also Watch: