China Masters: An Seyoung dominates in Shenzhen as Gunawan joins singles champions’ circle

Shenzhen: Olympic champion An clinched her seventh women’s singles title of the season, doing so without dropping a game in Shenzhen. She breezed past former junior world champion Miyazaki Tomoka 21-17, 21-6 in 45 minutes.

The Republic of Korea star is in excellent form heading into the Asian Games, which take place in Japan. Just last month, she secured her second world title in New Delhi and will be the overwhelming favourite in Ichinomiya.

An has been victorious in seven of the eight finals she has played in this season. She has also now won the China Masters for the third year in a row.

The men’s singles finalists share much in common. Jason Gunawan and Lee Cheuk Yiu are both from Hong Kong, China, were both unseeded in Shenzhen and are also training teammates. Similarly to An, Jason Gunawan claimed a straight-game victory, winning 21-9, 21-16 in the showpiece event. Agencies

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