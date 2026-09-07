China Masters: Satwik-Chirag Win 10th BWF World Tour Title in Historic Triumph

Shenzhen: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles title at the China Masters, a BWF Super 750 tournament, here on Sunday.

The world No. 5 Indians, who finished runners-up in 2023 and 2025 and reached the semi-finals in 2024, registered an 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 win over the Chinese.

Satwik-Chirag, who missed out on a third BWF World Championships medal after a quarter-final exit in New Delhi last month, won their 10th career title on the BWF World Tour. It is their second Super 750 title this year and their fourth overall.

The reigning Asian Games men’s doubles champions became the first Indians to win the tournament since its 2005 inception. This marks Satwik and Chirag’s third BWF World Tour final of 2026. They finished runners-up at the Thailand Open in May before winning the Singapore Open later that month. IANS

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