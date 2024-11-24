China Masters: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty bow out

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the semifinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, losing in three games to Korea's Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae on Saturday.

Competing in their first event since the Paris Olympics, the former world number one Indian pair, who had reached the finals in the last edition, couldn't maintain the pressure in a 74-minute encounter, going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21 to the unseeded Korean duo. IANS

Also Read: NorthEast United FC forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie named Indian Super League Player of the Month

Also Watch: