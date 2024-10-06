China Open: Coco Gauff fights back to reach final against Muchova

Beijing: Coco Gauff fought back from a set down to battle into the China Open final on Saturday setting up a showdown with party-pooper Karolina Muchova.

The American won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Paula Badosa and plays China’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen or Aryna Sabalenka’s vanquisher Karolina Muchova in Sunday’s title-decider in Beijing.

The 20-year-old faces Muchova after the 49th-ranked Czech silenced a capacity Beijing crowd to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

Sixth-ranked Gauff has struggled for form in recent months and split with coach Brad Gilbert after her US Open defence ended in the last 16 in a blur of double-faults.

Gauff struggled again with her serve against Badosa, racking up 11 double-faults.

But she belatedly found a semblance of top form to down the former world number two in two hours, 20 minutes.

With a new coaching set-up in place, Gauff said that she had not really expected to be in the final.

“Has this week been my best tennis? In moments, yes,” said Gauff, the youngest player to reach the China Open decider since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

“I think today I reached some levels where I was playing my best tennis. Obviously, that’s not the case for the whole match.”

Former world number two Badosa, now ranked 19, broke in the fifth game of the first set and then held for a 4-2 lead.

The eighth game was mammoth, Gauff finally converting her eighth break point, and she celebrated by putting both arms in the air.

The jubilation was short-lived, as Badosa broke back immediately and sealed the set on her third set point when Gauff overhit a simple forehand return.

Badosa broke once more to start the second set and Gauff was in danger of losing her cool, whacking the sole of her foot with her racquet as she fell 2-0 down.

Gauff recovered her poise to twice break the Spaniard and take the set against a suddenly rattled Badosa.

It was the first set Badosa had dropped in Beijing and Gauff was in the ascendancy, breaking three times in the deciding set for victory.

Gauff’s only title of the year so far came in Auckland in January.

In the other semifinal, Muchova disappointed the 15,000 crowd to beat a subdued Zheng 6-3, 6-4.

The Czech is the lowest-ranked player to reach the Beijing final since the tournament began in 2004.

Last year’s French Open finalist toppled top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals on Friday.

She eased through the first set against Paris gold medallist Zheng and was unrelenting in the second to ram home her advantage.

Serving to stay in the tournament, the 21-year-old Zheng dug deep to save two match points in the ninth game, but the reprieve was only very brief.

The 28-year-old Muchova was inside the top 10 this time last year but did not play for nearly 10 months after having wrist surgery.

She is pursuing only the second title of her career.

Gauff has won both their previous two meetings, most recently in the US Open semifinals last year on the way to clinching her first major crown. Agencies

