China reach India for Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

Chennai: China have arrived in Chennai for their highly anticipated campaign at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Their arrival means all 24 teams are now in India, completing the final preparations for this esteemed international tournament.

China will be making their debut at the Junior World Cup and aim to make a strong impression in their first appearance by putting their best foot forward. Placed in Pool C alongside Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, China will open their campaign on November 28 against New Zealand in Chennai, aiming to start their historic journey on a positive note. IANS

Also Read: Deepti Sharma will be the most in-demand player in WPL auction: Veda