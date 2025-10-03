China Smash 2025: Manav-Manush pair crashes out in quarters

Beijing: Indian paddlers Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah bowed out in the quarterfinal stage of the China Smash 2025 in Beijing on Thursday. The Indian pair lost 6-11, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11 to China’s Chen Junsong and Zhou Qihao in a match that lasted just over 28 minutes.

They had reached the final eight stage after defeating Martin Allegro and Adrien Rassenfosse. The defeat also meant that India’s campaign in the tournament had come to an end. Agencies

