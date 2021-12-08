China's Fan, Sun claim World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals titles

SINGAPORE: Chinese paddlers Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha emerged as winners in the men's and women's singles respectively at the newly-founded World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals here on Tuesday. Top-ranked Fan dispatched Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan 4-1 in the last match of the season-ending tournament inaugurated by the WTT this year.



Sun appeared well on her way to becoming the champion by winning the first three games 11-3, 17-15, 11-6, but Wang made the match not a straightforward affair from there, pulling two games back 11-7 and 11-6. Sun held her nerve and sealed the deal by taking away the sixth game 11-8.

Chen and Japan's Hina Hayata placed third in the women's category.

