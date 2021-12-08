Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

China's Fan, Sun claim World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals titles

Chinese paddlers Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha emerged as winners in the men's and women's singles respectively at the newly-founded World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals here on Tuesday.

  |  8 Dec 2021 5:45 AM GMT

SINGAPORE: Chinese paddlers Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha emerged as winners in the men's and women's singles respectively at the newly-founded World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals here on Tuesday. Top-ranked Fan dispatched Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan 4-1 in the last match of the season-ending tournament inaugurated by the WTT this year.

Sun appeared well on her way to becoming the champion by winning the first three games 11-3, 17-15, 11-6, but Wang made the match not a straightforward affair from there, pulling two games back 11-7 and 11-6. Sun held her nerve and sealed the deal by taking away the sixth game 11-8.

Chen and Japan's Hina Hayata placed third in the women's category.

