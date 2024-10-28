China’s Zheng Qinwen defeats Sofia Kenin to lifts Pan Pacific Open title

Tokyo: China’s Zheng Qinwen outclassed American Sofia Kenin 6(5) 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday.

With this win, Zheng claimed her third title and first hard-court triumph of the season. She took an hour and 52 minutes to prevail over the 2020 Australian Open champion in her first career meeting with the American.

Zheng had already claimed two clay-court titles this year, winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and successfully defending her Palermo title. However, this marked the Chinese No.1’s first hard-court title since her triumph in Zhengzhou just over a year ago.

In Sunday’s final, Zheng was nearly perfect on serve, never facing a break and allowing only one break point. The ace leader of 2024, fired an impressive 16 aces, bringing her season total to 406.

“I want to say congratulations to you. You did a great job, I saw you were taped up and played though you were hurt, I know this feeling. You fought so hard on the court,” Zheng said of Kenin. IANS

