Chinese Tennis player Zheng Qinwen pulls out of Ningbo Open citing health reasons

Ningbo: Chinese player Zheng Qinwen withdrew from the ongoing WTA Ningbo Tennis Open due to health reasons.

As a WTA 500 event, the main draw of the Ningbo Tennis Open began on October 14, attracting several top-ranked players.

“I deeply regret having to withdraw from the Ningbo tournament. After competing in the China Open and the Wuhan Open, I have sustained some injuries and have also caught a cold. I hope to return and compete in Ningbo next year. I sincerely apologise for my withdrawal,” said Paris Olympic champion Zheng in a statement, as quoted by Xinhua.

According to the schedule, the top four seeds received a bye in the first round. As the second seed, Zheng was originally scheduled to play in the second round against the winner of the match between Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic and Australian player Olivia Gadecki.

Zheng’s season was highlighted by her history-making run at the Paris 2024 Olympics. There, Zheng toppled World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals and went on to deliver China’s first Olympic singles gold medal. IANS

