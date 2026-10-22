Chinmay Sutar Joins Elite 400 Club with Record-Breaking Knock in Ranji Trophy

DIMAPUR: Chinmay Sutar became the second Indian and the world’s tenth batter to score a first-class quadruple century in a Ranji Trophy tie on Monday.

The 29-year-old, playing for Mizoram this season, scored a 400 (no) off 517 balls against Nagaland in a Plate group match, to enter the esteemed 400 club, joining the likes of Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Hanif Mohammad.

Chinmay is a right-handed top-order batter from Mumbai. Earlier he made his debut for Mumbai against Maharashtra in Jaipur in January this year in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This season he moved to Mizoram to play for their senior team. On his debut match for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy Sutar scored 35 and 99.

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