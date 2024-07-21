Chris Eubanks Reaches ATP Hall of Fame Open Semifinals with Thrilling Win Over Aleksandar Vukic

Newport: Chris Eubanks won five of the last six points in a third-set tiebreaker to defeat Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic on Friday and reach the ATP Hall of Fame Open semifinals.

The 28-year-old American eliminated Vukic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) after two hours and five minutes in the grass-court event at Newport, Rhode Island.

“The match had a lot of ups and downs. The third set I really caught a good rhythm and that energized me,” Eubanks said.

“After I got that first hold in the third set I felt like myself again. I was enjoying it. I was really pleased with how I played and how I competed. Excited to get another win.”

Eubanks, who won his only prior ATP final on Mallorca grass in June 2023, advanced to a Saturday semifinal against US second seed Marcos Giron, who ousted Aussie qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-1 to create an all-American last four.

Giron reached his third ATP semi-final of the year, all on home soil. He lost to Tommy Paul in February’s Dallas final and dropped a Delray Beach semifinal to Taylor Fritz.

The other semifinal will send wild card Reilly Opelka, in his first tournament since 2022 at Washington, against 19-year-old Alex Michelsen, last year’s Newport runner-up.

Opelka, at 1,188th in the world, is the lowest-ranked player in the ATP era to reach a semifinal, having tumbled during his absence following hip and wrist operations.

Eubanks, ranked 128th, was only 6-15 in ATP matches this year until his Newport run.

Vukic, who fell to 8-2 this year in deciding-set tiebreakers, surrendered a double fault to give Eubanks a 4-2 lead and Eubanks followed with a forehand winner.

They exchanged errant forehands before the sixth-seeded Aussie netted a forehand volley to hand fourth-seeded Eubanks the triumph. Agencies

