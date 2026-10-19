Chwalinska Claims Maiden WTA Title with Comeback Win at Wuhan Open

WUHAN: French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska won her first title on the WTA tour as she shook off early nerves to beat Sonay Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the Wuhan Open final on Sunday. Briton Kartal, 170th in the WTA rankings and the lowest-ranked finalist in a WTA 1000 tournament, dominated the first set with powerful forehands as her Polish opponent's drop shots and slices kept landing wide. But 25-year-old Chwalinska, fresh off a win over childhood friend Iga Swiatek, fought back in the second set, dragging Kartal into long rallies and earning three breaks to force a decider. Chwalinska, playing in her second final on tour, finished off the match by winning four games in a row.

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