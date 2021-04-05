Club Triranga of Barpeta and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) earn full points in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Club Triranga of Barpeta and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) earned full points by winning their respective matches in the final round of Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship in two different venues today. Club Triranga, played at Dibrugarh, defeated India Club, Silchar by 7 wickets while at Tinsukia Maizdihi Sports Club (Karimganj) lost to Cricket Club of Dibrugarh by 6 wickets.

Brief scores: Venue: Dibrugarh-India Club 147 (45.3 overs), Sadek Imran Choudhury 27, Ikramul Ali 25, Pritish Raha Ray 3-34, Denish Das 3-23, Club Triranga 149/3 (34.3 overs), Manash Gogoi 56, Denish Das 33, Chandradip Das 2-33. Venue–Tinsukia: Maizdihi Sports Club 86 (32 overs), Amlanjyoti Das 4-3, Aryan Mishra 3-8. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 92/4 (20.4 overs), Manabjyoti Barman 31, Nawaz Sharif 2-20.



