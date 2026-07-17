Coach Lionel Scaloni Hails ‘Unique’ Argentina After Reaching Second Successive World Cup Final

Managers to have qualified for

two World Cup finals:

Lionel Scaloni: Argentina (2022 & 2026)

Vittorio Pozzo: Italy (1934 & 1938)

Helmut Schon: Germany (1966 & 1974)

Mario Zagallo: Brazil (1970 & 1998)

Carlos Bilardo: Argentina (1986 & 1990)

Franz Beckenbauer: Germany (1986 & 1990)

Didier Deschamps: France (2018 & 2022).

Atlanta: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opened up about the pure ecstasy of reaching another World Cup final and stated that his squad never ceases to amaze him and it is difficult to explain how unique his team is.

“I’m speechless, speechless. What a joy for our country, for our people,” he said after the final whistle. “The other day I said that this squad never ceases to amaze me. And after this it’s very difficult to get people to understand what these players are capable of. It’s incredible. We’re unique, really, and that’s not arrogance - it comes from the heart. We’re unique. These fans helped us win the match today, so I’m grateful.”

Later, at the press conference, the coach spoke specifically about how the match unfolded, “To be honest, the team plays best when it’s under pressure. And when we’re under pressure and the opposition hesitates just a little, that’s when we smell blood and go all the way. You feel as though there’s a vacuum cleaner in the goal pulling you towards it.

“From the moment they scored, it was a display that sums up everything we want from football. Football isn’t just about tactics, strategy and playing beautifully. Football is everything that was encapsulated in those 40 minutes. And when we made it 2–1, we had to dig in, and we did that right until the end too. It’s a demonstration of everything we’re taught about what football is when we’re little.” IANS

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