Coaching camp for Vinesh Phogat in Hungary & Poland sanctioned

NEW DELHI: The sports ministry has sanctioned a 40-day training camp for wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with her personal coach Woller Akos, her sparring partner PriyankaPhogat and her physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir which will take place in Hungary and Poland.

The camp will take place from December 28 to January 24 at the Vasas Sports Club in Budapest, Hungary and from January 24 to February 5 at the Olympic Training Centre in Szczryk in Poland, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement.

The training camp has been planned by Vinesh's personal coach WollerAkos, with this camp giving her the opportunity to spar with many European wrestlers in her weight category and improving on her technical and tactical aspects.

"As a wrestler I need to know my level and getting to spar with good wrestlers will be very helpful in assessing where I stand," said Vinesh.

The camp will be conducted at a total approximate cost of Rs. 15.51 lakhs and includes airfare, local transportation, boarding and lodging charges and out of pocket allowance.

The 26-year-old, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), has qualified for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics for July-August 2021 in the women's 53 kg event after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

She was a part of the national camp for women's wrestlers that commenced in SAI Lucknow from October 2020. Her last competitive appearance before the coronavirus lockdown was the Asian Senior Championships in February held in New Delhi where she won a bronze medal. IANS

