Coco Gauff eyes first deep Wimbledon run despite grass-court doubts

LONDON: World No. 7 Coco Gauff says she has yet to find her confidence on grass as she prepares for next week’s Wimbledon tournament.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is seeking her first deep run at the All England Club, with Wimbledon being the only major where she has not progressed beyond the fourth round in six appearances.

Her 2025 campaign ended in a shock first-round defeat to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, while she also exited early at the Berlin Open grass-court event this month, losing in the round of 16 to Paula Badosa.

“Yeah, we don’t have the best relationship,” Gauff said of the surface on Saturday.

“I always have, like, fond memories on the grass,” she told reporters. “I obviously had a couple of fourth rounds here. I definitely think that I have the ability to play on it. I think it’s more about the confidence.”

Gauff faces a tricky path again this year, opening against world No. 79 Tamara Korpatsch, with a potential route that could see her meet fourth seed Jessica Pegula and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the later rounds. Agencies

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