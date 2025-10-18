Cole Palmer out for six more weeks with groin injury, confirms Maresca

London: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that talisman Cole Palmer will remain sidelined for another six weeks as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Palmer, who has already missed two spells this season with the same issue, was rested by Maresca at the end of September in the hope that a short break would prevent a recurrence. While the manager initially suggested Palmer would return after the international break, recent assessments indicate his absence could stretch into late November - meaning Chelsea fans may have to wait until December to see him back in action.

“I was wrong,” Maresca admitted. “Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. We try to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.

“The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step by step. For sure, he’s going to be O.K. He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and doing all the therapy.”

A six-week layoff for Palmer would keep him out until early December, ruling the 23-year-old out of at least 10 matches across all competitions. IANS

