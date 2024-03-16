Colombia name uncapped midfielder Juan Portilla against Spain and Romania

Bogota: Uncapped midfielder Juan Portilla has been named in Colombia’s squad for friendlies against Spain and Romania later this month, the South American country’s football federation said on Thursday.

Portilla, 25, has impressed onlookers with his performances for Argentina’s Talleres Cordoba, whom he joined in January from Colombian side America.

Cafeteros manager Nestor Lorenzo also named Sao Paulo playmaker James Rodriguez and Racing Club midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, both of whom have returned to form for their respective clubs after periods on the sidelines.

As expected the 26-man list includes Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, Cagliari defender Yerry Mina and veteran Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina. But there was no place for 38-year-old Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao or River Plate forward Miguel Borja. IANS

