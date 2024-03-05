Coming back to where it all began: Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: After a couple of seasons for Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has returned to Mumbai Indians with which he started her career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said it feels like “coming back to where it all began”.

Pandya, who started his career with Mumbai Indians and won a couple of IPL titles with them, joined Gujarat Titans before the start of the 2022 season, leading them to the title, and the final in the 2023 season. Ahead of the 2024 season, Hardik was traded to Mumbai Indians and was announced as their captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma.

“Returning to Mumbai Indians feels like coming back to where it all began. From my journey as a young lad in Baroda to Mumbai, this city has taught me growth, instilling in me humility and resilience. The city’s love and teachings are invaluable to me, shaping me into the cricketer I am today. Mumbai always challenges you to be better and now with the IPL, I have returned home after 2 years,” Hardik Pandya said in an interview with Star Sports during his visit to Mumbai as part of the ‘Star Nahi Far’ programme.

During this event, Hardik Pandya engaged with fans, offering insights into his cricketing journey and off-field pursuits, while creating lasting memories with his supporters. Reflecting on his journey as a cricketer, Hardik Pandya expressed profound gratitude towards Mumbai, his cricketing home. “I’m deeply thankful for the immense love and support from fans. It’s a blessing beyond words,” he shared with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2024.

Pandya, eager for the upcoming IPL season, appealed to fans for their unwavering support. “I seek the same backing from our fans to propel us towards victory,” he urged. “Rest assured, I’ll ensure a thrilling season that every supporter will relish. It’s a journey we’ll all enjoy together.”(IANS)

