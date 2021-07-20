Commanding Barbora Krejcikova wins Prague Open title

PRAGUE: This year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova fired 26 winners in 14 games to win an all-Czech final at the Prague Open over Tereza Martincova, beating her compatriot 6-2, 6-0 in just 65 minutes.



It was the 25-year-old Barbora's third title of the year, and first on hard courts.

Barbora has now won 20 of her past 21 matches. Her only loss since May came in the fourth round of Wimbledon to world No.1 and eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

The French Open champion did not drop a set in a title run that culminated in the third all-Czech final in the tournament's history.

Barbora had encountered a tough second round where she beat Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 6(2), 6-4, after which she spoke about the pressure she felt playing as a Grand Slam titlist. IANS

