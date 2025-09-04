Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh ready for second MMA competition in Poland

New Delhi: Fit India Icon and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh has announced his highly anticipated return to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), confirming his participation in the upcoming international tournament in Poland in the 83-90 kg category. The 40-year-old athlete, who is the world’s first fighter to compete in MMA at the age of 40 and made history by becoming the first Indian male wrestler to win an international MMA fight, continues his mission to break age-related stereotypes in professional combat sports.

Singh’s MMA debut at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he achieved victory against a Pakistani fighter in just 90 seconds, established him among the elite group of fighters worldwide who have successfully transitioned to MMA in their late thirties and beyond. His achievement proves that athletic excellence has no age limit.

“Age is just a number when your soul refuses to give up,” Singh said during his training preparations. “When I stepped into that octagon in Georgia at 40, fighting against a fighter 17 years younger than me, I wasn’t just fighting for myself – I was fighting to show every dreamer in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that their time is still ahead. This Poland tournament is my second chapter, not the final one.”

The journey of the Rohtak-born athlete resonates deeply with athletes across generations. Singh’s transformation from wheelchair dependency due to early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis to international MMA success reflects the true spirit of the Fit India movement, which he proudly represents. IANS

Also Read: US Open: Alcaraz dismisses Lehecka to enter semifinals

Also Watch: