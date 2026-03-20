Commonwealth Youth Games 2027: Malta to Host 1,200 Athletes from 74 Nations

New Delhi: The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2027 in Malta will be held on October 29, followed by a six-day sporting schedule from October 30 to November 4.

Malta is set to welcome around 1,200 athletes aged between 14 and 18, representing 74 nations and territories from across the Commonwealth.

The Games programme will feature eight disciplines: swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, netball, sailing, squash, triathlon, water polo, and weightlifting. Competitions will be staged across seven venues located on the islands of Malta and Gozo. IANS

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