Confident of India winning 2030 CWG hosting rights: IOA chief Usha

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha is confident about securing the hosting rights of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

“Tomorrow we are leaving for Glasgow. I am confident that people’s hope will be fulfilled. I am positive. Just wait for 2-3 days,” Usha said here on Friday.

Last month, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, pending final approval at the Glasgow meeting.

Both Ahmedabad and Abuja (Nigeria) were part of the final shortlist under the organisation’s “Games Reset” principles, aimed at fostering innovation and long-term sustainability.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural CWG was held in Hamilton, Canada.

The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has also agreed to work with Nigeria to strengthen its future hosting prospects, including a potential bid for the 2034 Games.

Usha was on Friday honoured with the FIICI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian sport, inspiring generations of athletes during FICCI TURF 2025 – 15th Global Sports Summit here.

“I am so happy to get the Lifetime Achievement award. These small, small things motivate us. I was not expecting to get the Lifetime Achievement award,” the lgenedary athlete said.

“Indian sport rises when we rise together. Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child. Our focus must remain on the athlete: clear pathways, strong systems, fair selections and support rooted in science, nutrition and mental strength. India is full of young dreamers, and it is our responsibility to ensure their dreams matter.” The event was also attended by Sports Secretary, Government of India Hari Ranjan Rao. Agencies

Also Read: India likely to have identical squad for NZ series & T20 World Cup