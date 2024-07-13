CONMEBOL opens investigation into clash between Uruguay players and Colombia fans

New Delhi: Ahead of the Copa America final, CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, has launched an investigation into the altercation between Uruguay players and Colombia fans that occurred after semifinal match on Wednesday.

Following Uruguay’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Copa America semifinals, a heated altercation erupted in the stands involving Uruguayan players and Colombian supporters.

The incident, which occurred after the final whistle on Wednesday evening, broke out in a section of the stadium where many family members of the Uruguay players were seated.

A number of Uruguayan players including the striker Darwin Nunez approached the stands, a confrontation with Colombian fans quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Punches were thrown, and objects, including beverages and food, were hurled between the two groups.

“The Disciplinary committee of CONMEBOL has opened an investigation to understand the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved in the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match between the national teams of Uruguay and Colombia,” read a statement form South American football’s governing body as quoted by The Athletic.

“On the eve of the final of Copa America, we want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration, which involves both the players and the fans present in the stadium, and which will be watched by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

“It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, no behavior that harms the sporting competition and the most beautiful spectacle in the world, which belongs to the entire football family, will be tolerated,” it added.

The 10-man Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 and qualified for the Copa America final, where on Sunday they will seek its second continental title in its history against Argentina.

After the semifinal loss, Uruguay will play Canada at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday to determine third place. IANS

Also Read: Colombia outlast Uruguay to punch ticket to Copa America final

Also Watch: