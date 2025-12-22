Conway and Latham Make History with Twin Tons in Both Innings

Mount Maunganui: Devon Conway and Tom Latham continued to enjoy batting on a flat wicket at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui during New Zealand’s third Test against West Indies and in the process, achieved something never seen before in the 148-year-old history of men’s Test cricket.

Openers Conway and Latham, who made 227 and 137 respectively in the first innings, scored 100 and 101 in the second essay on the fourth day. Thus, the duo became the first pair of openers to score twin tons in the same in men’s Test. Agencies

Also Read: Devon Conway, Tom Latham set 462-run target for West Indies