Conway, Ravindra and Blundell named in New Zealand squad for two-Test series

Wellington: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra amd Tom Blundell, who are nursing their respective injuries, have been named in Tom Latham-led swuad for two-match series that commences in Wellington on November 19.

The two-match series which begins in Wellington at the Cello Basin Reserve will be the New Zealand’s first red-ball face off with India since the team’s remarkable 3-0 Test series victory in 2024 - the first ever Test series white-wash of India at home by a visiting team.

Conway had sustained a concussion while fielding during training session ahead of the ODIs, while Rachin suffered a dislocated right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland ahead of T20Is against India.

Wicketkeeper Blundell, who is currently poised on 48 Test caps and is in line to play his 50th Test for New Zealand in Christchurch at Hagley Oval, is recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Head coach Rob Walter will be joined by bowling coach Jacob Oram, departing batting coach Luke Ronchi, and newly appointed batting coach BJ Watling who begins his tenure on November 16.

Walter said he was looking forward to competing in Tests in front of home crowds.

“The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it’ll be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil.

“We’ve experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series and we’re really looking forward to having that support during the Tests,” Walter said.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (IANS)

Also Read: Anju Bobby George hits back at P.T. Usha over allegations of electoral manipulation in IOA