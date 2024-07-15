Copa América 2024: Argentina Pull Off Thrilling Win Over Colombia To Win Record 16th Copa América Title

FLORIDA: Argentina won their 16th Copa America title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The reigning champions snapped Colombia's incredible 28-match unbeaten run.

Lautaro Martinez scored the match's only goal in the second half of extra time.

The match stayed goalless for the majority of its duration, with both teams creating opportunities but unable to capitalize. Colombia came close in the first half, with Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez testing Argentina's defense. Jefferson Lerma's long-range shot forced Argentina's goalkeeper, Martinez, to make a fingertip save.