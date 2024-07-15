Copa América 2024: Argentina Pull Off Thrilling Win Over Colombia To Win Record 16th Copa América Title

FLORIDA: Argentina won their 16th Copa America title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The reigning champions snapped Colombia's incredible 28-match unbeaten run.
Lautaro Martinez scored the match's only goal in the second half of extra time.
The match stayed goalless for the majority of its duration, with both teams creating opportunities but unable to capitalize. Colombia came close in the first half, with Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez testing Argentina's defense. Jefferson Lerma's long-range shot forced Argentina's goalkeeper, Martinez, to make a fingertip save.
Lionel Messi, who had suffered an injury early in the game, was substituted in the second half. The Argentinian captain left the field in tears, visibly emotional, and watched the remainder of the game from the sidelines.
The tie was eventually broken in extra time. Giovani Lo Celso, who came on as a substitute, gave Lautaro Martinez a wonderful flick. The Inter Milan striker made no mistakes, reaching the far corner to secure Argentina's victory.
An earlier goal by Argentina was disallowed due to an offside call on Nico Gonzalez's diving finish. After a VAR review, Colombia's late plea for a penalty was turned down, securing Argentina's victory.
Despite not being on the field for the game's pivotal moment, Messi's outstanding career gains another title as Argentina wins the Copa America for the second time in a row.
