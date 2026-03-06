Copa del Rey semifinal: Real Sociedad cruis past Athletic Bilbao, sets up final against Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Real Sociedad will face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final after a 1-0 win over Basque rival Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday sealed a 2-0 aggregate semifinal victory. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal settled a tight contest at the Reale Arena with a spot kick in the 87th minute after referee Cesar Soto Grado reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta was penalised for pulling Yangel Herrera’s shirt at a corner, and Oyarzabal fired his effort to the keeper’s left as he dived the other way.

La Real controlled possession for much of the match but struggled to turn their dominance into clear chances, managing four shots on target.

Bilbao, without injured winger Nico Williams, rarely threatened the home side until it tried to make a desperate run late in the second half as it exited the competition.

The final will be played at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium on April 18, when La Real and Atletico meet in the Spanish Cup showpiece for the second time.

The Basque side won its previous final showdown on penalties in 1987 after a 2-2 draw following extra time. It lifted the trophy again in 2020.

Atletico won the last of its 10 titles in 2013. Agencies

