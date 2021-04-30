Copa Libertadores roundup: River Plate, Fluminense secure victories

BUENOS AIRES: Hector Martinez and Julian Alvarez scored in each half to fire River Plate to a 2-1 home win over Junior Barranquilla in their Copa Libertadores Group D match on Wednesday.



Martinez opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with a powerful first-time effort from the edge of the six-yard box after a bungled defensive clearance.

Alvarez doubled the Argentine side's lead when he connected with a Fabrizio Angileri cross to rifle a superb volley into the bottom left corner.

Colombia international striker Miguel Borja pulled a late goal back for the visitors by coolly slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Franco Armani following a counterattack.

In other Copa Libertadores fixtures on Wednesday, Fluminense won 2-1 at Santa Fe, Olimpia secured a 2-1 home win over Always Ready, Nacional Club drew 4-4 at home to Atletico Nacional, Barcelona SC romped to a 4-0 home victory over The Strongest, Defensa y Justicia won 3-0 at home to Universitario and Deportivo La Guaira held Cerro Porteno to a goalless draw in Paraguayan capital Asuncion. Agencies

