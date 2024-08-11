Court of Arbitration gives Sole Arbitrator more time to give verdict in Vinesh Phogat's case

Paris: The Ad-Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration (CAS) has given one more day to the Sole Arbitrator to pronounce her verdict in Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification by the United World Wrestling (UWW) from the women's 50 kg freestyle final for being 100 gm overweight in the second-day weigh-in in the Paris Olympics.

The CAS has extended till 6:00 pm (Paris time) on August 11 the time for the Sole Arbitrator, Dr. Annabelle Bennett to give her verdict in the case in which the International Olympic Committee is another party.

The reasoned order will be issued at a later date, an official of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) informed IANS on Saturday. The IOA has become part of the case as an impacted party.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Ad-Hoc Division of CAS said it would announce its decision on wrestler Phogat's case at 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) on Saturday. IANS

