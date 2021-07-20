COVID check: Coco Gauff pulls out of Olympics

TOKYO: Teenage American tennis star Coco Gauff, ranked 25th in the world, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Coco was to compete in women's singles and partner Nicole Melichar in women's doubles at the Olympics. The mixed doubles team was to be named later in Tokyo.



"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't e able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," wrote Coco. IANS

