Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) transforms cricketing dreams into reality in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Three years ago, world-class cricket coaching seemed like a distant dream for budding talents in Arunachal Pradesh. However, that dream became a reality when the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) was launched at Delhi Public School (DPS) here on March 11, 2022.

Since its inception, the academy has groomed hundreds of young cricketers, with 11 players already making their mark at national-level tournaments.

This includes five players participating in prestigious events like the Cooch Behar Trophy in Gujarat (U-19), Vijay Merchant Trophy in Cuttack (U-16), One Day State Trophy in Gujarat (U-19), and the U-15 One Day Trophy in Delhi and Dehradun.

The academy, a brainchild of renowned cricketers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, has introduced state-of-the-art coaching techniques to help develop budding talents in the region. As the 28th CAP center in the country, it has quickly become a beacon of hope for aspiring cricketers in the northeastern state.

“We are providing all possible assistance to the aspiring cricketers and expect to become the first preference for all the ambitious and aspirant cricketers in Itanagar and the surrounding region,” revealed Lalit Deva, the coach of the academy.

This year, around 22 players participated in the trial selection, with the results still pending. Those selected will have the opportunity to participate in national-level cricket tournaments organized by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), he said.

The academy stands out as the only cricket coaching center in the state, offering both indoor and outdoor training facilities. It charges a nominal fee of ?11,400 per quarter for boys and ?7,000 for girls, while providing free training to financially weak students.

“Through our world-class coaching, our students are now getting selected for district and state-level matches. The academy will assist budding cricketers in getting trained in the right manner,” stated DPS Chairman Takam Pario.

Coach Deva, who holds a diploma from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, highlighted that the academy offers both individual and group training sessions.

“The academy has a turf pitch, the only center in the state with such a facility,” he added.

With a hostel facility accommodating up to 15 students, the academy has plans to expand and construct more hostels, ensuring ample infrastructure for its trainees.

DPS, established in 2006, has played a vital role in meeting the human resource development needs of the state. The school currently enrolls over 300 students from nursery to class XII, according to Vice Principal Bikash Sharma.

With 26 teaching staff members, alongside a director and a principal, the total staff strength of the school stands at over 100. The school consistently achieves a cent per cent pass rate every year, showcasing its dedication to excellence.

Spread over 24 acres, DPS also provides training facilities for other sports such as football, volleyball, basketball, and swimming.

“We are planning to construct more sports infrastructure, including extra hostels for boys and girls,” added Chairman Pario.

The Cricket Academy of Pathans, with its dedication and cutting-edge coaching techniques, has become a cornerstone for aspiring cricketers in Arunachal Pradesh, turning what was once a dream into a thriving reality.

