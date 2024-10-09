Cricket: Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudullah to retire from T20 internationals

New Delhi: Mahmudullah, the veteran Bangladeshi cricketer, has announced his retirement from T20 internationals following the conclusion of the ongoing bilateral series against India. The 38-year-old made this decision public during a press conference ahead of the second T20I in Delhi, revealing that he had informed the Bangladesh cricket authorities beforehand.

Although stepping away from T20Is, Mahmudullah intends to continue his career in one-day internationals, recognizing the need to focus on preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The 38-year-old right-handed batter had represented Bangladesh in 139 T20 Internationals and scored 2,395 runs at a strike rate of 117.74 during a career that spanned over 17 years.

Mahmudullah retires as one of the format’s most accomplished players ranking him among the all-time greats. He leaves a legacy as Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, behind Shakib Al Hasan. IANS

