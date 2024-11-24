Cricket: ‘Big fan’ of UAE, Ireland cricketer Mark Adair lauds Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi: Ireland cricketer Mark Adair has been making headlines in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Adair has already picked up 6 wickets in two matches for Team Abu Dhabi in the tournament including a four-wicket haul against UP Nawabs.

The right-arm bowler feels that hitting the right lengths early on in the innings is the key to create pressure on the opposition especially in the powerplay.

“If you can get the ball moving off the straight and bowl a good length in the power play, I think it’d be dangerous. It helps whenever you’ve got lads at the other end who are beating the bat and building pressure.

If you hit the length, it’s difficult. Your room for error might be slightly larger. I think we’ve got quite a tall bowling unit, so we get a little bit more bounce. And I think that’s really in our favour,” Adair said.

“Take as many wickets as we can. I think Phil Salt’s been pushing that. But if you can get the opposition to 3/9 or 4/9 out of the doors, then it’s going to be a lot harder for them,” he added. IANS

