Cricket Canada announce squad for T20 World Cup, Saad Bin Zafar to lead

Ottawa: Cricket Canada named their 15-member squad on Thursday for the upcoming T20 World Cup. All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar will lead the Canadian side in the ICC tournament.

Orthodox spinner and skipper Saad will bring a wealth of experience to the squad, with batter Aaron Johnson and pacer Kaleem Sana also likely to take part in the side, where just four players are under the age of 30.

There was no place for Nikhil Dutta and Srimantha Wijeyeratne in the squad. Meanwhile, Tajinder Singh will travel to the USA and West Indies for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as a reserve.

The upcoming ICC event will be Canada's maiden participation in T20 World Cup. Saad's side have been placed in the group with co-hosts USA, India, Pakistan, and Ireland. The North American team will kick off their tournament against the USA on June 1 in Dallas. The Americans won a bilateral series between the teams in early April.

Canada's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Saad Bin Zafar (Captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva. (ANI)

