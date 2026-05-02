Cricket Canada names Monty Desai as head coach of men’s national team

Toronto: Cricket Canada has appointed Monty Desai as head coach of the men’s national team.

Desai brings over 20 years of international coaching experience, including leading Nepal to regain ODI status and qualify for multiple ICC global events. He is widely respected for instilling belief, structure, and competitive discipline in emerging cricket nations.

He has coached across multiple international systems, contributing to the success of Nepal, Afghanistan, the UAE, and the West Indies. He played a key role in Nepal’s resurgence, helping the team regain ODI status and qualify for major ICC tournaments. IANS

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