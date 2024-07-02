Cricket South Africa (CSA) recall Chloe Tryon for T20I leg of India tour

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced that they have picked seasoned all-rounder Chloe Tryon in their squad for the upcoming T20I leg of India tour. All-rounder Tryon is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury, with Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase departing the touring group following the conclusion of the ODI and the Test leg. The three-match T20I series will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from July 5 to 9. The Proteas have already lost the ODI series 3-0 in Bengaluru and the one-off Test in Chennai by ten wickets. (ANI)

Also Read: India Sets Record with 603/6 in Women's Test Cricket, South Africa Resilient at 236/4 on Day Two

Also Watch: