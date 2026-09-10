Cricket West Indies Appoints Veteran Coach Bob Carter as Batting Consultant

St John’s (Antigua) : Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday appointed veteran New Zealand coach Bob Carter as its batting consultant on an initial one-year contract. The appointment is aimed at elevating technical standards across the region ahead of crucial global tournaments. Carter, who officially assumed his duties on September 1, will oversee CWI’s men’s, women’s, and age-group development programmes. His immediate assignment includes a high-priority regional tour later this month across all six first-class territories - Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands, and the Windward Islands - where he will engage directly with players and local coaches. (IANS)

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