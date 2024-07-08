BCCI Rewards Team India With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money For Winning World Cup, Distribution Details Revealed

NEW DELHI: The country erupted in joy after team India were crowned champions of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 held in USA & West Indies.
Ecstatic fans poured onto the streets as jubilant celebrations were witnessed in every nook and corner of India.
As the Indian cricket team won its second T20 World Cup on foreign soil, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reward the players, coaches, support staff, and members of the senior selection committee.
The board governing cricket in India has announced a lucrative cash prize of Rs. 125 crores. Now, the question arises as to who is going to get how much?
As per multiple reports, the details about how the Rs 125 crore cash reward will be distributed among the Team India players, coaches, support staff, and members of the senior selection committee, has been revealed.
The lion's share of the reward will be distributed among the players and head coach Rahul Dravid. Reportedly, the 15 players of the main squad including the ones who did not feature in a single match will get Rs 5 crore each.
It may be noted that Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the three players from the main squad who did not play a single match in India's successful World Cup campaign.
Dravid’s coaching staff, which includes batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip, will each receive Rs 2.5 crore.
The five-member senior selection committee, led by former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, will be awarded Rs 1 crore each.
Team India’s four reserve players – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed – will get Rs 1 crore each.
In addition to it, Team India's three physiotherapists (Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj), three throwdown specialists (Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani), two masseurs (Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade), and the strength and conditioning coach (Soham Desai) will also get rewarded for their hard-work as each of them will be awarded with Rs 2 crore.
Apart from players, coaches, support staff and selectors, the video analyst, BCCI staff members, media officers, and logistics manager will also be rewarded.
