BCCI Rewards Team India With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money For Winning World Cup, Distribution Details Revealed

NEW DELHI: The country erupted in joy after team India were crowned champions of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 held in USA & West Indies.

Ecstatic fans poured onto the streets as jubilant celebrations were witnessed in every nook and corner of India.

As the Indian cricket team won its second T20 World Cup on foreign soil, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reward the players, coaches, support staff, and members of the senior selection committee.

The board governing cricket in India has announced a lucrative cash prize of Rs. 125 crores. Now, the question arises as to who is going to get how much?