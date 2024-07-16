Hardik Pandya Set To Lead India In T20I's Against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: World Cup hero and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to lead India in the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka starting July 27.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and will lead the side," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with a three-match T20I series that will be held from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele.

It will be followed by a three-match ODI series scheduled to be played from August 2 to 7 in Colombo.