Hardik Pandya Set To Lead India In T20I's Against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: World Cup hero and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to lead India in the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka starting July 27.
"Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and will lead the side," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with a three-match T20I series that will be held from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele.
It will be followed by a three-match ODI series scheduled to be played from August 2 to 7 in Colombo.
The squad for the upcoming tour is expected to be announced in the upcoming days.
Hardik Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian T20 side after the latter retired from the shortest format of the game following India's successful campaign in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
However, there is still a lack of clarity as to who will fulfill the role of vice-captain in T20's.
Shubman Gill, who recently captained India to a 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe, and Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side during the T20Is against South Africa last year, have emerged as the ideal candidates to serve as Pandya's deputy.
It is worth mentioning that Hardik Pandya has asked for leave and has already communicated this to regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is also taking a break from this series.
"The break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. Hardik doesn't have any fitness issue as is being floated in the media," the official said.
As far as the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka is concerned, KL Rahul, who led in the last ODI series in South Africa, and Gill are in contention for the leadership role.
