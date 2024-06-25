ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Scripts History By Entering Semifinals, Australia Knocked Out

KABUL: In a major upset, the Afghan cricket team scripted history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Bangladesh in a thrilling 8-run victory in their last Super Eight match held at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Tuesday.
By doing so, the Afghans have also knocked out heavyweights Australia from the World Cup and has sent shockwaves in the cricketing world.
Heading into this match, the stakes were high for Afghanistan as they desperately needed a victory to seal their berth in the semi-final stage of this prestigious tournament.
A spirited Afghanistan team rose to the occasion in the rain-affected clash and kept fighting until the end to secure the much-needed win which has also broken Aussie hearts.
Despite defending a a modest total of 115 on challenging conditions and bowler-friendly pitch, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan produced a match-winning performance with the ball as he picked up four wickets at the expense of just 23 runs in his 4 overs.
The match was interrupted by rain for three times, as a result of which, the target was revised to 114 runs off 19 overs. Bangladesh, needing a victory to have any chance of advancing, were ultimately bowled out for 105 runs in 17.5 overs.
Bangladeshi batter Litton Das, who remained unbeaten with 54 runs, posed a significant threat to Afghanistan's qualification hopes and Australia’s chances of advancing on net run rate.
However, that was put to rest as Naveen-ul-Haq's fiery spell at the death overs sealed the deal for the Afghans. He took the crucial last two wickets of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman off consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Afghan team.
Meanwhile, the Afghan fans back home erupted in joy as their team progressed to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
This incredible achievement has brought tears of happiness to the cricket-mad Asian country which has long suffered from the horrors of their past.
The delighted fans poured into the streets and city centres and exuded immense pride in cheering for their team.
Pictures and videos circulating on social media showed wild celebrations in various parts of the country, including in the capital city of Kabul, Khost, Jalalabad and Laghman province, as well as in Kandahar city.
Some danced on the streets, while others chanted: “Long live Afghanistan cricket.”
Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the first semi-final in Trinidad on Thursday. On the other hand, India will lock horns against defending champions England in the second semi-final encounter scheduled to be played in Guyana on Thursday.