ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Scripts History By Entering Semifinals, Australia Knocked Out

KABUL: In a major upset, the Afghan cricket team scripted history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Bangladesh in a thrilling 8-run victory in their last Super Eight match held at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Tuesday.

By doing so, the Afghans have also knocked out heavyweights Australia from the World Cup and has sent shockwaves in the cricketing world.

Heading into this match, the stakes were high for Afghanistan as they desperately needed a victory to seal their berth in the semi-final stage of this prestigious tournament.