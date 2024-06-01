ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers And Live Streaming Details

NEW YORK: The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick-off from June 1 onwards in USA and West Indies.

A total of 20 teams will participate for the first time in the tournament's history. Co-hosts USA will lock horns against Canada in the opening fixture of the cricketing extravaganza on June 1 (early morning of June 2 in India).

The opening ceremony of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will also be held on June 1, just before the opening match between the USA and Canada.

The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas and will start at 6 pm IST on Saturday (June 1).