ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers And Live Streaming Details

NEW YORK: The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick-off from June 1 onwards in USA and West Indies.
A total of 20 teams will participate for the first time in the tournament's history. Co-hosts USA will lock horns against Canada in the opening fixture of the cricketing extravaganza on June 1 (early morning of June 2 in India).
The opening ceremony of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will also be held on June 1, just before the opening match between the USA and Canada.
The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas and will start at 6 pm IST on Saturday (June 1).
A star-studded lineup comprising of famous rappers and singers, including the likes of DJ Ana, David Rudder, Ravi B, Ultra Erphaan Alves are set to perform at the event and entertain the spectators during the opening ceremony of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The opening ceremony will be live streamed in India and viewers can enjoy it on Disney + Hotstar, starting from 6 pm IST onwards on Saturday (June 1).
On the other hand, the live telecast of the opening ceremony will be available on Star Sports network in India, starting from 6 pm IST onwards on Saturday (June 1).
While India would be eager to shed the baggage of near-misses, Australia would like to add another chapter to their tale of domination.
For the likes of Pakistan and West Indies, the primary target would be to keep in check their tendency to implode at the most inopportune time.
Defending champions England and South Africa too will be a force to reckon with, especially the latter. Given the presence of match-winners like Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas seem primed to get rid of the chokers' tag.
It will be a ground-breaking event not just because of the sheer size of the draw but also for the fact that it officially marks cricket's big-ticket entry into the USA, which will host 16 of the 55 matches to be played across 29 days.
The remaining 39 games will be held in the West Indies, including the Super 8 stage, the semi-finals and the final on June 29.
Besides the obvious favourites on paper, the likes of Afghanistan can also never be counted out to upset the apple cart.
