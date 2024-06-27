ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan By 9 Wickets To Storm Into Finals

TRINIDAD: South Africa annihilated Afghanistan by 9 wickets in a lop-sided semi-final match played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad on June 27.
By doing so, the proteas have scripted history as they have qualified for the final of a World Cup for the first time in their history.
Electing to bat first, the Afghans put up a dismal show with the bat as their batting collapsed and got bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs.
The South African quickies ripped apart the top order of the Afghans inside the powerplay overs. The Afghan batters had no answers to the formidable bowling attack of the South Africans as they were completely outclassed.
Pacers Marco Jensen, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada produced a stellar performance with the ball. Jensen picked up three wickets while Nortje and Rabada picked up 2 wickets each.
Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also chipped in with three wickets as dismissed the Afghan tail-enders and delivered the knockout blow.
In response, South Africa comfortably chased down the modest target in just 8.5 overs. Although star opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed early in the innings for just 5 runs, cameos from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram ensured a thumping 9-wicket victory over a hapless Afghan side.
In the meantime, South Africa have also ended their long wait of 32 years. The Proteas have played in World Cup semis since 1992, but every other time, they have found ways to fall behind. It was only in their 8th attempt that they managed to break the jinx after losing 7 games in a row.
The rub of the green did not favour them, and they got the tag of ‘chokers’ for their inability to perform in crunch games despite having some of the best players in the world.
Meanwhile, India will face defending champions England in the highly-anticipated second semi-final clash scheduled to be played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.
However, the threat of rain looms large as it could play spoilsport in this clash of titans.
With no reserve day and 250 minutes extra time being allotted, a washout in Guyana would suit India more, as it would send them to the finals at Barbados, and put an end to England’s quest of becoming the first team ever to retain a Men’s T20 World Cup title.
