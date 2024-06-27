ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan By 9 Wickets To Storm Into Finals

TRINIDAD: South Africa annihilated Afghanistan by 9 wickets in a lop-sided semi-final match played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad on June 27.

By doing so, the proteas have scripted history as they have qualified for the final of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

Electing to bat first, the Afghans put up a dismal show with the bat as their batting collapsed and got bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

The South African quickies ripped apart the top order of the Afghans inside the powerplay overs. The Afghan batters had no answers to the formidable bowling attack of the South Africans as they were completely outclassed.