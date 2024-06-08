ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket Price For India-Pakistan Match Touches Rs 1.46 Crore On Resale Market

NEW YORK: In a stunning development, a ticket for a particular seat at the upcoming T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in New York is priced above Rs. 1 crore, sending cricket enthusiasts into a frenzy.

The ticket for Seat 30 in Row 20 of Section 252 at the T20 World Cup stadium in East Meadow on the outskirts of New York has been listed for a whopping $175,400 (Rs 1.46 crore) on the resale market, Stubhub, where tickets for entertainment and sports events can be legally sold with markups.

However, it is just the price that the seller is seeking and does not necessarily mean that the ticket will be sold at that price.