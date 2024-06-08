ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket Price For India-Pakistan Match Touches Rs 1.46 Crore On Resale Market

NEW YORK: In a stunning development, a ticket for a particular seat at the upcoming T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in New York is priced above Rs. 1 crore, sending cricket enthusiasts into a frenzy.
The ticket for Seat 30 in Row 20 of Section 252 at the T20 World Cup stadium in East Meadow on the outskirts of New York has been listed for a whopping $175,400 (Rs 1.46 crore) on the resale market, Stubhub, where tickets for entertainment and sports events can be legally sold with markups.
However, it is just the price that the seller is seeking and does not necessarily mean that the ticket will be sold at that price.
What is more bewildering is the fact that the tickets in adjacent rows in Section 252 were listed for far less: $693 in Row 21 and $801 in Row 19.
Astonishingly, a ticket for a seat in that section, without disclosing the seat or row number is also listed on another resale site, Viagogo, for that same price and perhaps by the same person.
Sensing ever-growing demand for the hard-to-get tickets of the India-Pakistan match, which many fans consider it to be the most-anticipated fixture of the month-long tournament spread over venues across the US and the Caribbean, re-sellers are looking to maximize their profits on the resale markets.
Meanwhile, a few tickets were still available as of Friday night on the official International Cricket Council (ICC) site without markups.
Its price ranged from $1,500 in the Boundary Club section to $10,000 in the Diamond Club section.
Between them were Premium Club Lounge section tickets for $2,750 for the Corner Clubs section and $3,000 for the Cabanas section.
It is interesting to note that the ICC began selling tickets through what it called a “public ballot”, a process in which fans applied for tickets and some were randomly selected to get them.
ICC said that the demand for the India-Pakistan match tickets at the 34,000-capacity stadium rose in an unprecedented way as it exceeded supply by 200 times.
Some of those who got tickets at the ballot, or the open online sales later in February and in April, are attempting to make a handsome profit on the resale markets.
Stubhub, Viagogo and such sites act as middlemen charging a fee to the seller and buyer based on the value of the ticket and guaranteeing the transaction.
