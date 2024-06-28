India Hammer England To Advance To Finals Of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

GUYANA: Team India marched into the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after registering a comfortable victory against defending champions England in the second semi-final match played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

India's 68-run victory over England meant that the 'Men in Blue' have managed to progress to the finals of this prestigious tournament after a hiatus of 10 years.

Sending India to bat first, the Indians made a slow start to their innings and were struggling at 40 for 2 in 5.2 overs following the dismissal of Virat Kohli (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) inside the power-play overs.