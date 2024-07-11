India Refuses To Travel To Pakistan To Participate In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

NEW DELHI: India has decided to abstain from travelling to Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the body governing cricket in India, is likely to request the ICC to conduct the matches in either Sri Lanka or Dubai.

“India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.