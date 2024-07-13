India Thrash Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 4th T20I To Complete Series Win

HARARE: India outclassed Zimbabwe by 10-wickets in a lop-sided fourth T20I clash played in Harare on Saturday.

This thumping victory means that the Indian cricket team have sealed the series win against Zimbabwe with one match remaining.

Electing to bowl first, the young Indian side led by captain Shubman Gill produced a formidable bowling performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets at the expense of 32 runs in his four overs.

Tushar Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube picked one wicket each.