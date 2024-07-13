India Thrash Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 4th T20I To Complete Series Win

HARARE: India outclassed Zimbabwe by 10-wickets in a lop-sided fourth T20I clash played in Harare on Saturday.
This thumping victory means that the Indian cricket team have sealed the series win against Zimbabwe with one match remaining.
Electing to bowl first, the young Indian side led by captain Shubman Gill produced a formidable bowling performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.
Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets at the expense of 32 runs in his four overs.
Tushar Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube picked one wicket each.
Chasing a modest target, the Indian opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got off to a flying start as they completely dominated Zimbabwe's bowling attack from the get-go.
The duo produced a stellar show with the bat as they chased down the target in just 15.2 overs, that too without losing a single wicket.
Jaiswal scored a quickfire 93 off just 53 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and two sixes and his spectacular innings dazzled the spectators.
Skipper Shubman Gill gave him full support from the other end in his 58-run innings which came off 39 balls. The dashing batter, often touted as the prince of Indian cricket, looked in sublime touch as he hit six boundaries and two sixes.
This comfortable victory has sealed the series win for India as the 'Men in Blue' have taken a 3-1 lead in the 5-match T20I series with one game still in hand.
The star-studded Indian team have completed an impressive comeback in this away series after suffering a shocking defeat in the first match.
ALSO READ: Ben Stokes being in same category alongside Kallis, Sobers is phenomenal achievement: Nasser Hussain
ALSO WATCH: