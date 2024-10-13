IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene Re-Appointed As Head Coach Of Mumbai Indians Ahead Of Mega Auction

MUMBAI: Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene is all set to return as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

The news of Jayawardene's re-appointment at the helm of affairs was confirmed by the franchise on Sunday, thereby marking the end of Mark Boucher’s brief stint as head coach for two seasons.

The Sri Lankan batting great enjoyed a successful term during his previous tenure between 2017 and 2022, where he helped Mumbai Indians lift three IPL titles, including back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2020.