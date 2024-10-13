IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene Re-Appointed As Head Coach Of Mumbai Indians Ahead Of Mega Auction

MUMBAI: Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene is all set to return as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.
The news of Jayawardene's re-appointment at the helm of affairs was confirmed by the franchise on Sunday, thereby marking the end of Mark Boucher’s brief stint as head coach for two seasons.
The Sri Lankan batting great enjoyed a successful term during his previous tenure between 2017 and 2022, where he helped Mumbai Indians lift three IPL titles, including back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2020.
Jayawardene had stepped down from the role at the end of the 15th season, following which, he was roped in as the franchise’s ‘Global Head of Cricket’ in order to oversee its expansion into other T20 leagues across the world.
It is worth mentioning that the five-time IPL champions had appointed Mark Boucher as Jayawardene’s successor for the top job, the legendary South African wicketkeeper having previously coached the Proteas between 2019 and 2022.
During Boucher’s reign as head coach, MI progressed to the play-offs of the 2023 edition, going as far as Qualifier 2 before getting eliminated by then-defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
